His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, has ordered the release of 540 inmates from correctional and penal facilities who have been sentenced in various cases, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

This noble gift comes from His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him” within the framework of the humanitarian initiatives of the UAE, which are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and to give the inmates of correctional and penal facilities the opportunity to change for the better and to start again in a positive participation in life, in a way that is reflected on their families and society.

His Highness the President of the State, “may God protect him”, is keen every year to pardon a group of inmates in correctional and penal facilities during the blessed month of Ramadan, to strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure to the hearts of mothers and children, and to give inmates the opportunity to benefit from this holy month to rethink their future and return to The path that guarantees them a successful social and professional life.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

