His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, has ordered the release of 439 inmates from the correctional and penal facilities who have been judged in various cases. His Highness ensured that the fines will be paid, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

This high honor comes from His Highness, the President of the State, “may God protect him” within the framework of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives that are based on the values ​​of forgiveness and tolerance, and to give the inmates of correctional and punitive facilities the opportunity to change for the better and start again in a positive participation in life, in a way that is reflected in their families and their society.

His Highness, the President of the State, “may God preserve him”, is keen every year to pardon a group of inmates in correctional and penal facilities during the blessed month of Ramadan, to strengthen family ties and bring happiness and pleasure into the hearts of mothers and children, and to give inmates the opportunity to take advantage of this blessed month to rethink their future and return to The road that guarantees them a successful social and professional life.