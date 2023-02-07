His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the provision of 100 million dollars for the relief of those affected by the earthquake in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Turkish Republic.

His Highness’s initiative includes providing 50 million dollars to the brotherly Syrian people affected by earthquakes, in addition to 50 million dollars to the friendly Turkish people.

The initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE in the international arena and its approach to extending a helping hand and assistance to brotherly and friendly societies in various circumstances.

