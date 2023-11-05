His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, ordered the joint operations in the Ministry of Defense to begin the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness the President also ordered the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense to cooperate and coordinate comprehensively with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Work, the Zayed Bin Sultan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the rest of the humanitarian and charitable institutions in the United Arab Emirates to provide support. Humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza.

His Highness directed that the door to volunteering be opened to doctors registered with the Ministry of Health and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in addition to opening the door to volunteering for volunteers registered with the Red Crescent and Emirati humanitarian and charitable institutions.