His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the Ministry of Community Development – in cooperation with the Union Water and Electricity Company – to support citizens who own farms with limited income to reduce the financial burdens related to electricity tariffs for those registered with the company.

The Ministry of Community Development and the Union Water and Electricity Company stated that the application of the subsidy will start from July 2023 through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.

The support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes within the framework of the leadership’s initiatives and its keenness to empower the people of the country, provide them with a decent life, and improve the services provided to the low-income category of citizens of the United Arab Emirates.