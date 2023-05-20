His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, ordered the Ministry of Community Development – in cooperation with the Union Water and Electricity Company – to support citizens who own farms with limited income to reduce the financial burdens related to the electricity tariff for those registered with the company.

The Ministry of Community Development and the Union Water and Electricity Company stated that the application of the subsidy will start from next July through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.

The support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan comes within the framework of the leadership’s initiatives and its keenness to empower the people of the country, provide them with a decent life, and improve the services provided to the low-income category of citizens of the United Arab Emirates.

And in implementation of the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to support farm owners with limited income; The Ministry and the Union Water and Electricity Company announced the mechanisms for applying subsidies to reduce the financial burden resulting from the electricity tariff for those registered within the Union Water and Electricity Company.

The Ministry also identified the beneficiaries of the subsidy, noting that it will affect those registered with the Union Water and Electricity Company who are farm owners who are citizens of the United Arab Emirates, as the number of farms benefiting from the subsidy and that meet the required conditions and whose owners fall under the categories of beneficiaries of federal social support programs or local or low-income group.

A subsidy of 8,400 dirhams will be allocated annually to each beneficiary, which is equivalent to 2,500 kilowatt-hours per month or the value of consumption, whichever is less. And electricity, while the Ministry will coordinate with the Union Water and Electricity Company regarding the approved lists of beneficiaries on a monthly basis.

Regarding the submission mechanisms, text messages will be sent to those who are eligible for support and registered with the Union Water and Electricity Company to fill out the form and enter the data of the farm whose consumption is to be subsidized. Registration will be opened on the Ministry of Community Development website to apply for support.

The Ministry specified among the requirements for entitlement to the subsidy that the farm should not be used for commercial purposes, and if the owner receives another subsidy for electricity consumption in one of the farms he owns from the Ministry or a local authority, the higher subsidy value will be disbursed.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of registering the beneficiary’s identity data with the Union Water and Electricity Company, as it is a basic factor for applying for support, and in the event that there is more than one meter for one farm, the data is first updated with the Union Water and Electricity Company before submitting the application to the Ministry.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Community Development will transfer the amounts owed monthly to the account of the Union Water and Electricity Company after receiving the lists of beneficiaries, so that the amount will be deducted from the monthly bill directly.

The subsidy contributes to alleviating the financial burdens resulting from the electricity tariff for those registered within the Union Water and Electricity Company.

The owner of the farm must be a national of the state, a beneficiary of federal or local social support programs, or a low-income category.

The initiative is implemented through a direct deduction from the monthly electricity consumption bill.

8400

Dirhams annually for each beneficiary, the value of the subsidy.