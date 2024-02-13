Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered his condolences to the martyr, Al-Wakeel First Khalifa Al-Balushi, a member of the armed forces, who was martyred after he and a number of his comrades were exposed to a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia while performing their duties in training the forces. Somali Armed Forces and the rehabilitation of its members.

During his visit to the funeral hall in Ajman, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyr of duty, calling on God Almighty to cover him and the martyrs of the nation with his vast mercy and forgiveness and to inspire his family and relatives patience and solace. Also offering condolences were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Office. The Presidency, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Member of the Executive Council.