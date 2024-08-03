His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy during a phone call to the Head of the Government of National Unity in Libya, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, on the death of his son, “Abdul Rahman.”

His Highness the President of the State expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to bestow His mercy, forgiveness and satisfaction upon him and to inspire them with patience and solace.

For his part, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah expressed his thanks and appreciation for His Highness’s sincere fraternal feelings towards the deceased and his family in their affliction.