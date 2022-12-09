His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a telephone conversation with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the President of the Congo for the victims of the terrorist attack that took place in the eastern Republic of the Congo, which resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s stand and solidarity with the friendly people of Congo in the face of violence and terrorism.

For his part, Felix Tshisekedi expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its people.