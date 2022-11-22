His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today made a telephone conversation with His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Excellency, the friendly Indonesian people, and the families of the victims of the earthquake in the country that resulted in deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a recovery urgently for the injured.

His Highness the President of the State affirmed the solidarity of the UAE government and people with Indonesia in these difficult circumstances, asking God Almighty to protect the friendly country and its people from all harm.

For his part, the Indonesian President expressed his thanks and appreciation for the sincere feelings expressed by His Highness towards his country and people, wishing His Highness health and happiness and the UAE continued prosperity and prosperity.