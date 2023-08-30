Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, offered condolences on the death of Sari Ahmed Issa Al Mazrouei, during his visit to the mourning council in Sweihan, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and his relatives, praying to the Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him, to dwell him in his spacious gardens, and to inspire his family and relatives with beautiful patience and solace.

Condolences were also offered alongside His Highness, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser in the Court of Presidential Affairs. Presidency.