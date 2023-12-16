His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” mourned with great sadness and sorrow his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, who passed away… praying to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with his vast mercy, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family. Dear Al-Sabah family and the brotherly people of Kuwait, patience and solace.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “May God have mercy on Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and cover him with his vast mercy and forgiveness, and my sincere condolences and deep sympathy to the honorable Al-Sabah family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people in this great affliction. The late great man was a wise leader who played a major role in Strengthening UAE-Kuwaiti relations and supporting joint Gulf action.”

The Presidential Office issued the following statement: // In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful… With hearts that believe in God’s will and destiny, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” mourns the late Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber, who has passed away next to his Lord.

His Highness the President of the State ordered the declaration of mourning for a period of 3 days, starting from today, and during which flags are to be flown at half-mast at all official departments within the country and the embassies and diplomatic missions of the UAE abroad. //..