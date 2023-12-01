His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met today separately with His Excellency Olaf Schulz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, and His Excellency Edi Rama, Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, on the sidelines of the Global Climate Action Summit. Which is held within the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by Expo City Dubai.

His Highness and the guests discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and their friendly countries and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The leaders praised the announcement of His Highness the President of the State to establish a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, stressing the importance of the initiative in enhancing climate action to serve humanity.

The meetings touched on the COP28 Conference of the Parties and the importance of cooperation and teamwork among the various participating parties to produce qualitative results that give a strong impetus to the climate action process in the interest of everyone in the world.