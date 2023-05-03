His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today, Tuesday, the family of the late Victor Najeeb Hashem.
The late Victor Najeeb Hashem worked as a contractor in Abu Dhabi in the mid-sixties of the last century, during which he implemented many projects, including the construction of the Roman Catholic Church.
