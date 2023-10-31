His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met today with ministers and delegations participating in the preliminary ministerial meetings of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

During the meeting that took place at Al Hosn Palace, His Highness welcomed the state guests and exchanged conversations with them about the importance of their meetings in coordinating efforts to achieve the goals of the COP28 conference to produce results and solutions that meet ambitions and contribute to creating a qualitative shift in the climate action process, in addition to accelerating work and cooperation to reach to the desired goals in this regard.

His Highness stressed the UAE’s keenness to provide all the elements for success for the conference, and looks forward to working with various countries of the world in order to enhance international collective action in confronting climate challenges and creating a better future for future generations.

For their part, the participants expressed their thanks for the UAE hosting these preliminary meetings because of their importance in achieving more ambitious results and adopting a comprehensive approach to dealing with climate change that focuses on all dimensions.

The preliminary ministerial meetings are a preparatory meeting for ministers and envoys in preparation for the COP28 conference. The meetings witnessed a record attendance of more than 100 delegations and 70 ministers from all over the world, more than double the usual number of participants in these annual meetings.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties and a number of ministers and senior officials.