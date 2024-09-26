His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met with Donald Trump, former President of the United States of America, as part of His Highness’s official visit to the United States.

During the meeting, His Highness and the former US President touched on the strategic relations that bring together the two friendly countries, and they also exchanged views on a number of topics and issues of common interest.

His Highness the President of the State stressed that the UAE-American relations are based on a common vision for progress and prosperity since their establishment more than fifty years ago, and the development partnership constitutes a fundamental pillar of this relationship. In this context, His Highness expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Donald Trump in strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE. And the United States.

The two sides stressed that this visit embodies the common interest in continuing work to consolidate the permanent partnership between the two countries.