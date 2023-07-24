His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met separately, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Development and Migration in the Italian capital, Rome, the President of the Republic of Tunisia, Kais Saied, the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic, Najib Mikati, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. During the meetings, His Highness discussed various aspects of cooperation and joint work and ways to support and develop it for the common interest of all.

His Highness’s meetings also dealt with the work of the conference and its outputs, expressing their wishes that the conference achieve its desired goals in promoting effective international cooperation to stop irregular migration and preserve human lives by developing a comprehensive and integrated vision to deal with this phenomenon, its causes and challenges.

Participants praised the UAE’s announcement of its financial contribution of $100 million to support development projects in countries affected by the phenomenon of irregular migration, including support for the initiatives put forward in the “Rome Path”, appreciating the country’s approach and efforts in supporting humanitarian fields and its constructive and influential contributions in facing common global challenges.