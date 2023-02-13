His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” met with a number of leaders, officials and heads of delegations participating in the World Government Summit, which kicked off today in Dubai.

His Highness met separately … His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, His Excellency Maeen Abdul-Malik, Prime Minister of the brotherly Republic of Yemen, His Excellency Masrour Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, His Excellency Wafel Ramkalawan, President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Mario Abdo Benitez, President of the Republic of Paraguay, and His Excellency Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

His Highness discussed with the leaders of countries and heads of their delegations the relations of joint cooperation between the UAE and their countries, especially in the economic and developmental fields and other vital areas on which development and sustainability efforts are based, in a way that serves common interests and benefits all their peoples.

The meeting also touched on the World Summit of Governments, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments” and the importance of the topics, strategic visions and innovative ideas raised by its work aimed at anticipating the future of governments and contributing to building a better future for countries and societies by empowering decision-makers and working to enhance their readiness for the future.

The meetings were attended by Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, and H.E. Dr. Anwar Bin Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State.