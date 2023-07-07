His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, met a number of classmates, accompanied by their family members.

His Highness and the audience – during the friendly meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court – exchanged fraternal conversations.. His Highness expressed his happiness at meeting his colleagues with whom he had fond memories and good common positions.

For their part, the attendees expressed their great happiness at meeting His Highness, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate His Highness with good health and happiness.

His Highness the President of the State and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the guests attended a luncheon held on this occasion.

The meeting and the banquet were also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.