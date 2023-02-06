His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, today made two phone calls with the President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, Bashar Al-Assad, and the President of the friendly Turkish Republic, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the two calls, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the Syrian and Turkish presidents, their peoples, and the families of the victims as a result of the devastating earthquake that the two countries witnessed today, asking God Almighty for mercy for the victims and a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness, the President of the State, affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Syria and Turkey, and its stand by the two countries in these difficult circumstances and the great human tragedy, and its readiness to provide all possible support to help face the effects of this earthquake.

For their part, the Syrian and Turkish presidents expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his good feelings, calling on God to protect the UAE and its people from all evil.