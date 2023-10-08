Today, Sunday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” made telephone calls with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and His Excellency Ishaq Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and His Excellency Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, regarding developments in the situation in the region.

During the communications, His Highness discussed with the leaders the necessity of stopping the escalation, calming down, and exercising the utmost levels of restraint to protect all civilians and preserve their lives, in addition to the importance of urgent action by the international community to contain tension and advance the efforts made towards the path of comprehensive and just peace that ensures that the region is not plunged into crises. New threats to its security and stability.