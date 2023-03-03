His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a telephone conversation with His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Greece today, during which he offered his sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the recent train collision, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with the Greek government and people in this painful incident.

His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his good feelings towards Greece and its people, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.