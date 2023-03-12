Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, made a telephone conversation with his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar. During the call, His Highness and the Emir of Qatar discussed fraternal relations and paths to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons in various fields that serve The mutual interests of the two countries and the realization of the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples for development and prosperity.

His Highness also exchanged views with his brother, the Emir of the State of Qatar, on a number of regional and international issues and issues of common concern.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the UAE’s support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group for the year 2026. Accordingly, the UAE will withdraw its file to request hosting the meetings. Wishing the brothers in Qatar success in hosting this global gathering.

For his part, His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar expressed his thanks to his brother, His Highness the President of the State, and his sincere appreciation for the brotherly position of the UAE towards the State of Qatar, and its support for its candidacy to host the meetings of the International Monetary Fund.