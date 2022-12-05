His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, left Doha after an official visit to the sister country of Qatar.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, bid farewell to His Highness upon his departure from Hamad International Airport, along with a number of His Highness Sheikhs.

