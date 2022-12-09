Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued three federal decrees, which included appointment, promotion and transfer. His Highness issued a federal decree

With the promotion of Khalil Ibrahim Khoury, and his appointment as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, with the rank of Undersecretary.

Khalil Khoury held the position of Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Domestic Labor Affairs, and during his career he held several positions, as Director of Service Centers Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Director of Work Permits Department, and Deputy Director of the Production Unit.

He also has experience in government work that extends to about 29 years, where he worked in the areas of developing labor market systems and policies, planning and institutional excellence, strategy and change management, and customer service. and Domestic Employment Law. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Southeastern University in the United States of America.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, also issued a federal decree transferring Mohammed Hamza Al Qassim from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and appointing him as Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, with the rank of Undersecretary.

During his professional and practical career, Muhammad Al-Qassim held a number of positions, as he worked as Director of the Technology Adoption and Development Department at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director of Council Affairs Department at the Office of Advanced Sciences, Director of Reservoir Development at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC Onshore, and worked as a project leader at Total Company .

With his experience, Al-Qasim has led a number of government projects, especially in the advanced technology sector, including the development and launch of the industry and advanced technology strategy, the digital maturity assessment program for industrial companies, and the UAE Industry Pioneers Program. He holds a master’s degree in machinery engineering and geosciences from the Institute. French Petroleum, and a BSc in Geotechnical Engineering from the University of Waterloo, Canada.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, also issued a federal decree appointing Firas Abdul Karim Hassan Al-Ramahi as Director General of the General Pension and Social Security Authority.

During his career and his experience spanning more than 26 years, Firas Al-Ramahi has held a number of positions in the financial field, with expertise in asset management, corporate finance and investment banking services. He held the position of CEO at Abu Dhabi Investment Company, and was an advisor to the Chairman of Masdar.

He also served as Chief Financial Officer of the Farmers’ Service Center and Executive Vice President of CapM Investments.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (major in finance) from the University of Wisconsin in the United States of America.