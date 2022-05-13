The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world, the leader of the nation and the patron of his career, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, who passed away with his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs announces official mourning and flags at half-mast for the late His Highness Sheikh #Khalifa_bin_Zayed_Al_Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, for a period of 40 days, starting today, and suspending work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and the private sector for 3 days, starting today.



