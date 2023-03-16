His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received yesterday Stevo Pendarovski, President of the friendly Republic of North Macedonia, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the guest president, expressing his aspiration for further development in the level of relations between the two countries on various tracks.

The two sides discussed the progress in cooperation relations, especially in the economic, trade, investment and other sectors, which constitute major pillars of sustainable development and progress in the two countries.

His Highness and the President of Macedonia also reviewed a number of issues and topics of common concern, and exchanged views on them, stressing in this context the support of the two countries for all initiatives and endeavors aimed at achieving stability, development and prosperity for the peoples of the region and the world.

The two sides affirmed their joint keenness to advance the relations between the UAE and North Macedonia with important and advanced steps during the coming period, based on the common will to develop and develop them, in addition to the existence of great opportunities that can be invested in the interest of the two peoples, in a manner that serves development and prosperity in the two countries.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was announced regarding mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports between the governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia.