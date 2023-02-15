His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received today, at Al Shati Palace, His Excellency Eng. Abdul Hamid Al Dabaiba, Head of the Government of National Unity in Libya.

During the meeting, they discussed fraternal relations, aspects of cooperation and joint action, in addition to the importance of supporting all efforts and initiatives that preserve Libya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, ensure the path of development and prosperity in it, and fulfill the aspirations of its brotherly people.

