His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, arrived in the UAE today on a two-day “state visit”..

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was at the forefront of those who received His Excellency and the accompanying delegation upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi..

Also present at the reception were His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President, and His Excellency Abdullah Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia..

The plane carrying the Indonesian President was accompanied upon entering the UAE airspace by a number of UAE military aircraft, saluting the guest of the country. The squadron commander asked His Excellency’s permission to accompany him to the presidential airport, welcoming him to his second country, the UAE..