Said the owner Transcendence Sheikh Mohammed son Zayd the Nahyan, president Country, Save it God: I wish my brother Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success in leading the sisterly State of Kuwait towards more achievements in various fields.

His Highness added on the “X” platform: We will continue to work together to strengthen our brotherly relations for the benefit of our two peoples and push forward the process of joint Gulf action for the good of the peoples of the region.