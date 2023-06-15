His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” said that he discussed with His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, “ways to strengthen Emirati-Serbian relations.”

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “I discussed with President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade… ways to strengthen Emirati-Serbian relations, push forward the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples, and support peace at the regional and international levels.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The UAE is keen to establish positive development partnerships with various countries of the world.”