Bless the owner Transcendence Sheikh Mohammed son Zayd the Nahyan president Country “Save it God“To the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: I congratulate the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of the advent of the month of goodness, mercy and giving, the blessed month of Ramadan, calling on God Almighty to make it a month of peace, stability and love in the entire world.