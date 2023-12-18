His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, congratulated President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of his re-election as President of the sister Arab Republic of Egypt. His Highness wished President El-Sisi success and continued achievements, praising the level of relations between the two countries, and building on them for what is in them. The good of the two brotherly peoples and support of stability in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on winning the confidence of the Egyptian people in the recent presidential elections, and I wish him success in achieving more achievements for the development and prosperity of sister Egypt. The UAE and Egypt have fraternal and historical relations, and we will continue to work to strengthen these relations for the good of our two peoples and to support cooperation and stability in the region.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “I congratulate my brother, His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, on his victory in the presidential elections… and we congratulate the Egyptian people on this march… and we hope They will have continued prosperity and stability… We emphasize the depth of popular, economic and future relations under the leadership of the two brotherly countries.”

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “My sincere congratulations to His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt and for gaining the confidence of the brotherly Egyptian people.. I wish him success during the next stage in continuing the process of construction and progress and achieving the aspirations of his people for further development and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid sent Al Mu'alla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, sent congratulatory cables to President Sisi, on the occasion of his re-election as President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations and blessings to the Egyptian President, and the best wishes of their Highness Good luck to him.

The Egyptian National Elections Authority announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had won a new presidential term, during a press conference it held yesterday.