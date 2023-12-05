His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, headed the UAE delegation participating in the 44th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the work of which was opened today by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The summit of GCC leaders discussed enhancing the process of joint Gulf action and continuing efforts to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the GCC countries, in addition to the most important regional and international issues and developments and the joint efforts made towards them.

The summit was attended by His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and His Excellency Jassim Al Budawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The opening of the summit was also attended by the delegation accompanying His Highness the President, which includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan. UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

In his opening speech, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed that the rapid international and regional changes necessitate strengthening consultation and coordination to avoid their consequences, expressing his confidence in the ability of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to contribute to resolving regional issues.

His Highness said that the summit is being held in light of the continuing tragedy and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe facing the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the principle of self-defense does not permit the crimes of genocide committed by Israel and that Israel has violated humanitarian and moral standards in the Strip.

His Highness added that the tragedy has another side, which is the steadfastness of the Palestinian people to achieve all their rights. He called on the UN Security Council to carry out its responsibilities to end the war, stressing that security in the region cannot be achieved without permanent peace, and permanent peace is not possible without a solution to the Palestinian issue.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, delivered a speech on the occasion of the Doha Summit, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, for his generous invitation to attend the summit and the good reception and generous hospitality. His Highness also appreciated the tireless efforts made by the sister Sultanate of Oman during its presidency of the forty-third session of the Council and the achievements achieved during it.

His Highness said: “As we congratulate the achievements achieved so far in the auspicious journey of the Gulf Cooperation Council to deepen cooperation and enhance cohesion among our peoples…we look forward to more integration projects in various fields to achieve greater stability and prosperity for our region and the entire world.”

His Highness added that the United Arab Emirates, inspired by the values ​​and principles of its sage and founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, stresses the importance of strengthening the process of cooperation in all aspects and fortifying it to confront incitement, hatred, extremism, and terrorism, and to confront changes in the region and the world.

His Highness pointed out that our region and the world face multiple challenges, from ensuring energy and food security and enhancing efforts to contain climate change and epidemics, to challenges related to conflicts in their various forms. He stressed that confronting these challenges requires a balanced approach based on dialogue and diplomacy and based on adherence to international laws, principles and treaties.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the UAE believes in the importance of multilateral action and activating diplomacy and dialogue to build confidence and lay the foundations for peace, based on the United Nations Charter and international conventions.

His Highness pointed out that the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council provide successful examples and models in regional and international communication and movement, building partnerships, and play a positive and effective role in regional events and the international agenda. He stressed that the moment is appropriate for these countries to make a further positive contribution to the process of purposeful international action. To enhance security and peace and achieve stability and prosperity.

His Highness also stressed that… in light of the existing tensions in the region and the increasing intensity of the conflict between Palestine and Israel, the UAE worked with its brothers and friends to achieve an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, provide protection for civilians, and avoid the expansion of the conflict, which threatens regional stability and security, in addition to creating a horizon for comprehensive peace. In this regard, His Highness appreciated the efforts made by the sisterly State of Qatar, with both the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America, in reaching a temporary truce, releasing detainees, and increasing the pace of bringing humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

His Highness said, “While we regret the failure of the truce to continue, we encourage continued efforts to achieve a ceasefire. We also stress that the top priority remains providing humanitarian support and ensuring safe and sustainable corridors to achieve the humanitarian response to the worsening needs of civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

His Highness stressed that the history of the conflict has proven that repeated escalation and confrontations cannot be stopped without a political horizon and a just, permanent and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue. Hence, we affirm the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation of all Palestinian lands and establishing an independent Palestinian state.