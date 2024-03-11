His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, during telephone calls, with His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President The sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, and His Excellency Shavkat Mir Diayev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

His Highness and the leaders expressed their sincere congratulations and best wishes to everyone on the occasion of the holy month, praying to God Almighty to make it a month of mercy and blessings, to perpetuate prosperity and prosperity for their people, and to spread security and stability among the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world.