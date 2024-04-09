His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” exchanged, during two phone calls, congratulations and wishes on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr… with His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic… asking God May God bring these blessed days back to everyone with goodness and blessings.

The leaders also expressed their wishes that God Almighty would bestow security, stability and prosperity on the Arab and Islamic peoples and the entire world.