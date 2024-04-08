His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, exchanged, during two phone calls, congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr with his brother, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of sisterly Oman, and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The leaders expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to everyone, asking God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to their countries and peoples with goodness, prosperity, and blessings, and to spread security, peace, and prosperity among the Arab and Islamic nations and the entire world.