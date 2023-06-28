His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today exchanged congratulations on the blessed Eid Al-Adha – during two phone calls – with His Excellency Bashar Al-Assad, President of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

Everyone expressed their best wishes on this blessed occasion, asking God Almighty to return it to their countries and peoples with goodness, Yemen and blessings, and to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the whole world with security, stability and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad conveyed to His Highness the President of the State – during the call – the congratulations of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for good health and happiness for His Highness, and for the two countries and their brotherly peoples, further progress and prosperity.