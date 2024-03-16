His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan during a phone call with His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif… asking God Almighty to make it a month of goodness, mercy and blessings for the UAE and the Republic of Egypt. Arabic and their two brotherly peoples.

His Highness and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar expressed their wishes in this holy month that God Almighty would bless the Islamic peoples and the entire world with security, peace and stability.