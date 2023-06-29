His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha – during two phone calls last night – with His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Turkish Republic, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The Turkish President and the Prime Minister of Kuwait expressed their sincere wishes to His Highness, the President of the State, on this blessed occasion, for continued health and happiness. He called upon everyone, the Almighty, to return it to their peoples with goodness, Yemen, and blessings, and to bless the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations, their states, and all mankind with stability, peace, and prosperity.