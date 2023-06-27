His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, during phone calls, with his brothers: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of brotherly Oman, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain. And His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Their Highnesses and Their Majesties expressed best wishes to everyone on this blessed occasion for good health and happiness, asking God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, right and blessings for their countries and peoples, and to spread security and prosperity to the Arab and Islamic nations, and the whole world.