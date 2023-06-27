His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” today exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha – during phone calls – with each of .. His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt His Excellency Mohamed Ould Cheikh Al-Ghazwani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency Dr. Ibrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and His Excellency the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

On this occasion, everyone expressed their sincere wishes for continued health and happiness, asking God Almighty to return this blessed occasion to their peoples and countries with goodness, Yemen and blessings, and to the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations and the whole world with security, stability and prosperity.