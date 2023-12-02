His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed with Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, today, a number of issues on the agenda of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and the importance of the conference in building… A collective international position in confronting climate change in a way that achieves the common interest of all peoples of the world.

In this context, the two sides touched on cooperation between the two countries in the fields of renewable energy and sustainable development within the framework of their joint initiatives in this regard.

The meeting, which took place today at the Cop28 headquarters in Expo City Dubai, discussed the historical partnership relations between the UAE and the United States, and ways to strengthen and push them forward in various fields, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common interest and developments in the region, especially developments in… The Palestinian territories, and the importance of working to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protecting civilians, and providing permanent and safe mechanisms to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip, without obstructing and preventing their displacement, in addition to the necessity of finding a clear horizon for peace in the region based on the “two-state solution” as it is the way to achieve regional stability.

The meeting was attended by: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Cabinet, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad. Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Office, His Excellency Ali Muhammad Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.