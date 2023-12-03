His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, met yesterday with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, at the headquarters of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which continues its activities in Expo City Dubai. .

His Highness and the Secretary-General of the United Nations discussed the issues on the COP28 agenda, and the importance of the conference in strengthening international collective action to confront the challenge of climate change, in the interest of humanity and future generations.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the United Nations praised the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish a $30 billion fund for climate solutions worldwide, which aims to bridge the climate financing gap and facilitate access to it at an appropriate cost.

The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the UAE and the United Nations and its organizations, especially in the areas of supporting peace in the world, climate action, and sustainable development, in addition to humanitarian work at the regional and international levels.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and topics of common interest, most notably the developments in the occupied Palestinian territory, and the necessity of international action to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and ensure adequate humanitarian aid reaches them, within safe and permanent mechanisms, on a wide scale. Broadly, rejecting their forced displacement, in addition to working to prevent the expansion of conflict in the region, and to find a horizon for peace based on the “two-state solution,” as it is the way to achieve regional stability and create the appropriate environment to enhance cooperation in the Middle East region for the benefit of the development and prosperity of its peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor in the Presidential Office, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, President of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, and the Minister of Investment Mohammed Hassan. Al Suwaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UAE Mission to the United Nations in New York, Ambassador Muhammad Issa Bushahab, and the delegation accompanying the Secretary-General of the United Nations.