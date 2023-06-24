Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received a phone call from the President of the Republic of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos.

During the call, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines, and opportunities to develop their relations, especially economic, investment, development and other vital areas that support the goals of sustainable development and contribute to achieving the common interests of the two countries. The two sides also discussed a number of issues and topics of common interest, and exchanged views on them. During the call, President Ferdinand Marcos expressed his thanks and appreciation for the urgent relief support provided by the UAE to those affected by the Mayon volcano in the Albay region in the Philippines, appreciating the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives, its approach to solidarity, strengthening the international response in times of crises and disasters, and providing urgent relief. affected countries and groups.