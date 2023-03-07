His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the friendly Republic of Poland, discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of developing and upgrading them at all levels.. in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.
This came during His Highness’s reception today of the Polish President at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.
At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the President of the State welcomed the Polish President and the accompanying delegation, expressing his hopes that his visit would be a strong boost to the relations between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Poland.
The two sides reviewed the various aspects of cooperation between the two countries, stressing the joint keenness to expand economic, trade and development ties between them, especially in vital fields and sectors, such as food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, agriculture, transport, tourism, space and others.
They also reviewed the developments of the Ukrainian crisis and its political and humanitarian repercussions. His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of the Republic of Poland, affirmed his country’s keenness to strengthen its relations with the UAE in various fields, and noted the positive development in the course of these relations during the last period, and expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the UAE’s support to his country in hosting Ukrainian refugees.
During the meeting, two memorandums of understanding were announced between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Poland. The first is a memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy, and the second is a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of experiences in the field of artificial intelligence and the digital economy.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for Affairs International Cooperation and His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications.
On the Polish side, the meeting was attended by Marcin Psiac, Undersecretary of State in the Council of the Republic of Poland, Director of the Foreign Policy Office, Jatsek Severa, Director of the National Office, and Jacob Swawik, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to the country.
#State #discusses #President #Poland #ways #strengthen #bilateral #relations #issues #common #concern
Leave a Reply