His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, received Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

He conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – during the meeting that took place at the Beach Palace – the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, and his wishes for the UAE for further progress and prosperity. Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad His greetings to His Highness, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and his wishes for him continued health and happiness, and for his brotherly country and people more prosperity and elevation.

His Highness and Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al-Ahmad discussed the well-established brotherly relations between the two countries, and ways to support and enhance them in various fields, in a way that meets the aspirations of their two brotherly peoples for development and prosperity, in addition to coordination and joint cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait in various aspects.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern, and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs in the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State for Defense Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, and the State Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Dr. Matar Al Neyadi.

It was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Kuwaiti Minister of Defense and Kuwait’s Ambassador to the State, Jamal Al-Ghunaim.