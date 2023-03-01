Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, received His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, who is on a working visit to the country that will last for several days.

During the meeting, which took place in the Majlis Al-Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed the visit of His Majesty the King of Malaysia to his second country, the UAE, and exchanged cordial conversations with him that express the strength of the friendship between His Highness and the King of Malaysia, expressing their wishes for the two friendly countries to continue progress and prosperity and for their relations to be further. from evolution.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of cooperation in areas that advance development in the two countries for the benefit of their peoples.

The council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, President of the Federal National Council Saqr Ghobash, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in Al Ain region, and His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Foundation. Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, His Highness Sheikh Dhiab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens.