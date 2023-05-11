His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and Emmanuel Macron, President of the friendly French Republic, discussed the various paths of the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together, and opportunities to expand its horizons in all its fields.

During the meeting, which took place at the Elysee Palace, the French President welcomed His Highness’s visit, expressing his happiness at meeting him again in France, while His Highness expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Emmanuel Macron for the warm reception.