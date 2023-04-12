His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, discussed today, Wednesday, with His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the promotion of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

His Highness wrote, on Twitter, “I was pleased to meet my brother, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in Cairo.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, added: “We discussed strengthening our strong fraternal relationship, and our vision towards promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region.”